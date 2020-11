Personnel reshuffles continue at the Bishkek City Hall. It was announced at a scheduled meeting.

Advisor to the acting Mayor, acting Chief of Staff of the City Hall of Bishkek, Abdes Anarbekov, introduced the new Vice Mayors Zhamalbek Yrsaliev and Aizhan Chynybaeva and heads of the Oktyabrsky and Pervomaisky districts — Konstantin Kutsenko and Maksat Nusuvaliev — to the staff.

He told that Dinara Kutmanova was appointed the head of Bishkek Sanitary Landfill municipal enterprise.