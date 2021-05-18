President of Kyrgyzstan appoints heads of departments of Executive Office

President Sadyr Japarov signed decrees appointing the heads of structural divisions of the Presidential Executive Office. Press service of the head of state reported.

Erbol Sultanbaev was appointed a Spokesman for the President, Musa Dzhamanbaev was appointed as the head of the Protocol Service, Anarbek Kalmatov — Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the Parliament, and Meder Zhusupov — the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers in the Constitutional Court.

In addition, Nurai Mars became the head of the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office, Makhamadzhan Iminov — the head of the Department of Legal Support of the Presidential Executive Office and Adil Estebesov — the head of the Department of Legal Support of the Cabinet of Ministers; Zamirbek Bazarbekov became the head of the Department for Interaction with Courts and Prosecutors of the Presidential Executive Office.

Dastan Dyushekeev was appointed the head of the Foreign Policy Department, Aibek Aidarbekov — the head of the International Cooperation Department, Zhetigen Bakirov — the head of the State, Municipal Service and Personnel Policy Department, and Akylbek Orozaliev — the head of the Inspection and Control Department.

Zhanybek Zhalalov was approved as the head of the Department of Organizational and Inspection Work and Interaction with Regions, Altynbek Kerimzhanov — the head of Personnel Department, Sanzhar Murzakanov — the head of the Department for Work with Citizens’ Appeals, Askat Bekov — head of the Department for Strategic Development and Planning Policy, Zhanuzak Abdykalykov — head of the Department for Economy and Finance, and Alymkul Kuluev — for the Agro-Industrial Complex and Ecology, Azamat Omorov — head of the Department for Industry, Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use.

Former spokeswoman for the president Galina Baiterek became the head of the Department of Education, Science, Culture, Sports and Youth.

Azat Uzakov was appointed the head of the Department of Construction, Transport, Roads and Communications, Taalai Baiterekov — the head of the Digital Development Department, Maksat Usubaliev — the head of the Department of Health and Social Protection.

Former Minister of Social Development Kudaibergen Bazarbaev became the head of the Department for Interaction with Civil Society Institutions, Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations.

Cholpon Abdrakhmanova was appointed the chief clerk of the Presidential Executive Office, Abdysadyr uulu Azat — head of the Department for Editing and Translating Acts of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, other acts of the office of the Presidential Executive Office, Zhanna Rakhmatova — head of the Department for Issuing Acts of President and Cabinet of Ministers, other acts of the office of the Presidential Executive Office.

In addition, by presidential orders, Ulugbek Shukurbekov became the Executive Secretary of the Commission for Citizenship, Taalaibek Apenov — Executive Secretary of the Pardon Commission, Zhyldyz Smanbaeva became the Executive Secretary of the Commission for State Awards.

Sadyr Japarov also signed a decree according to which the former head of the State Registration Service, Almaz Mambetov, was appointed the head of the Department of Presidential Affairs.

Mirbek Mambetaliev became the First Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs, and Emil Shermatov became the Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs.