National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan has new Chairman of the Board

Energy and Industry Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Turdubaev introduced the new Chairman of the Board to the staff of the National Energy Holding. Bakyt Sydykov was appointed to the post.

Kubanychbek Turdubaev noted that he has many years of experience in the energy sector and made a significant contribution to the development of the industry.

«At present, the republic’s energy sector is in a difficult situation. It is necessary to take decisive measures aimed at finding a way out of this situation. Such tasks have been set by the President Sadyr Japarov. The National Energy Holding should become an important link in the implementation of state policy in the energy sector,» Kubanychbek Turdubaev said.

Bakyt Sydykov said that he intended to continue work to enhance the efficiency of the National Energy Holding.