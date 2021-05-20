Sadyr Japarov continues to form his Executive Office: new appointments

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed several decrees on appointments, the presidential press service reported.

Aigul Aripova was appointed a head of the department for monitoring execution of decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, and other acts of the Presidential Executive Office.

Ulanbek Usekov was appointed deputy head of the president’s office — head of the department of office work, regulations and organization of meetings of the Presidential Executive Office.

Sadyr Japarov also signed a decree on appointment of Zhyparisa Rysbekova as the Commissioner for the Rights of the Child.

Previously the head of state also signed a number of decrees on appointment of heads of structural divisions of the Presidential Executive Office.