11:03
USD 83.98
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov continues to form his Executive Office: new appointments

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed several decrees on appointments, the presidential press service reported.

Aigul Aripova was appointed a head of the department for monitoring execution of decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, and other acts of the Presidential Executive Office.

Ulanbek Usekov was appointed deputy head of the president’s office — head of the department of office work, regulations and organization of meetings of the Presidential Executive Office.

Sadyr Japarov also signed a decree on appointment of Zhyparisa Rysbekova as the Commissioner for the Rights of the Child.

Previously the head of state also signed a number of decrees on appointment of heads of structural divisions of the Presidential Executive Office.
link: https://24.kg/english/194557/
views: 127
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to meet in Sochi
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints heads of departments of Executive Office
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov switches to distance work
Sadyr Japarov discusses cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia
Sadyr Japarov calls on Turkish business to participate in Issyk-Kul Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Issyk-Kul region
Spokeswoman for President comments on Melis Aspekov’s statement
Sadyr Japarov approves imposition of external management on companies
Japarov instructs to open branches of Altyn Tuyun academy in regions
Russian President has no plans to hold phone talks with Sadyr Japarov
Popular
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
20 May, Thursday
10:59
361 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 101,580 in total 361 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
10:54
41-year-old man drowns in pond in Tash-Kumyr
10:01
Artem Novikov appointed Chairman of Board of Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
09:52
Election of mufti of Kyrgyzstan scheduled for May 21
09:45
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers summoned for interrogation
19 May, Wednesday
18:32
Ex-head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu Vasily Dashkov placed under house arrest
18:28
International experts tell what Kyrgyzstan needs to protect freedom of speech