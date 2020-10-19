11:23
Sadyr Japarov continues to replace heads of regions of Kyrgyzstan

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov continues personnel changes in the offices of Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government in the regions.

According to the press service of the Cabinet, he signed an order on the appointment of 37-year-old Aibek Buzurmankulov as Plenipotentiary Representative in Talas region. By another decree, 52-year-old Sabyrkul Ashimbaev was appointed the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Naryn region.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov appointed Zhanybek Zhalalov as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region.
link: https://24.kg/english/169801/
views: 90
