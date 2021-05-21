16:03
Heads of structural divisions of Presidential Executive Office appointed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed decrees, based on which the heads of a number of structural divisions of the Presidential Executive Office were appointed. Presidential press service reported.

Deputy Head of the Department of Defense, Law Enforcement and Emergencies of the Government Office, Adilet Dzhanuzakov, was appointed the head of the Department of Defense, Law Enforcement and Emergencies of the Presidential Executive Office.

The head of the press service of the State Tax Service, Erkin Sazykov, became the head of the Analytical Work and Information Support Department of the Information Policy Service.

The Special Representative of the Government on Border Issues Nazirbek Borubaev became the Special Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers on Border Issues of the Presidential Executive Office.
