SCNS reveals established scheme for smuggling of vehicles from Abkhazia

Established scheme for smuggling of vehicles from Abkhazia has been detected in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The scheme for illegal import of vehicles from Abkhazia using fake Armenian registration documents was revealed at Chaldovar checkpoint. Servicemen of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security detained a Kyrgyzstani who was transporting eight cars on a low-boy trailer.

The following items were found during inspection of the trailer:

Eight sets of state license plates of Abkhazia;

Eight certificates of registration of Abkhaz vehicles;

Ten fake sets of Armenian state number plates;

Ten Armenian fake car registration certificates;

One fake set of state number plates of SCNS Border Service.

The vehicle was sealed and placed on an impound lot. Use of vehicles imported from Abkhazia without customs clearance is illegal. It is necessary to fill out a temporary customs declaration, which is issued for one year.