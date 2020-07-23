Smuggling of nine right-hand drive cars into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Smuggling of nine right-hand drive cars registered as spare parts into Kyrgyzstan has been prevented. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

Three trucks Renault Premium, Volvo FH12 and Volvo FH13 were detained at Chaldovar-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint. The cars were found in their trailers. At the same time, shipping documents said that auto parts were transported in the trucks. The fact was registered.

«Inspection found out that all the cars made in Japan were in complete and serviceable condition without any damage. By law, import of right-hand drive vehicles into Kyrgyzstan is prohibited. Investigators are currently establishing the origin of the cars and the purpose of their import into Kyrgyzstan,» the Financial Police said.