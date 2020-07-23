14:06
USD 76.52
EUR 88.17
RUB 1.08
English

Smuggling of nine right-hand drive cars into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Smuggling of nine right-hand drive cars registered as spare parts into Kyrgyzstan has been prevented. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

Three trucks Renault Premium, Volvo FH12 and Volvo FH13 were detained at Chaldovar-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint. The cars were found in their trailers. At the same time, shipping documents said that auto parts were transported in the trucks. The fact was registered.

«Inspection found out that all the cars made in Japan were in complete and serviceable condition without any damage. By law, import of right-hand drive vehicles into Kyrgyzstan is prohibited. Investigators are currently establishing the origin of the cars and the purpose of their import into Kyrgyzstan,» the Financial Police said.
link: https://24.kg/english/160456/
views: 28
Print
Related
Smuggling of four cars into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of vehicles. Financial police detect trucks with fake documents
Smuggling of vehicles. Illegal import of heavy truck revealed
Illegal import of Lexus GX470 car revealed
Fact of Volvo truck smuggling revealed in Kyrgyzstan
Smuggling of vehicles. Financial police detect another expensive truck
Smuggling of vehicles. Damage to state amounts to over 20 million soms
Customs officers find 32 smuggled vehicles in Kyrgyzstan
Vehicles’ smuggling. Customs officers detain 3 trucks and trailers
Vehicles’ smuggling. Customs officers detain illegal truck
Popular
Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in world with highest number of deaths from COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in world with highest number of deaths from COVID-19
New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan
Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek
Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates
23 July, Thursday
13:55
Smuggling of nine right-hand drive cars into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of nine right-hand drive cars into Kyrgyzsta...
13:45
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 15.2 million people globally
13:36
49 medical workers contract COVID-19 for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
13:15
46 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
13:07
967 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 30,126 in total