Car smuggling facts have been revealed. The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A Mercedes-Benz E280, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Toyota Landcruiser 200, and Mazda CX-5 were tried to be illegally imported into Kyrgyzstan. The total amount of damage caused to the state budget is estimated at 5,609.5 million soms.

The case materials were sent to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.