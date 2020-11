Customs officers have found 52 vehicles illegally imported into Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Customs Service reported.

«Employees of the Department for Combating Smuggling and Violations of Customs Regulations have revealed facts of illegal import of 52 vehicles into the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. The amount of damage to the state budget reached 81,742,282 soms,» the customs officials said.

The collected materials were registered and sent to jurisdiction.