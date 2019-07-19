18:31
Illegal import of Lexus GX470 car revealed

Fact of smuggling of a Lexus GX470 car produced in 2008 according to a previously detected corruption scheme has been revealed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

The car was imported to Kyrgyzstan in 2017 using forged documents, practically without the car itself. Further, it was repeatedly re-registered. The car is currently on a car impound until the end of pre-trial proceedings.

Preliminary damage to the state budget from the illegal import of the car amounted to more than 1,700 million soms.
