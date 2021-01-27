Over 30 vehicles stolen abroad smuggled into Kyrgyzstan for three years

More than 30 vehicles stolen abroad have been smuggled into Kyrgyzstan for three years. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Mirlan Kanimetov, announced at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, the vehicles were transported with forged documents from Belarus and Russia.

«A criminal case was opened. At least 17 people were brought to responsibility, including police officers, the Customs Service and the State Registration Service employees. The case has been sent to the Pervomaisky District Court, a decision has not been made yet,» he said.