Smuggling of vehicles. Illegal import of heavy truck revealed

Another fact of economic smuggling according to the previously detected corruption scheme was revealed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

The fact of import of a Volvo truck, as well as falsification and use of fake documents, has been detected. The case was registered under Article 223 (Economic smuggling) of the Criminal Code.

«Volvo heavy truck, produced in 2002, and Auto Trading trailer, made in 2001, were stopped in Luxemburg village. The vehicles were placed on impoundment lot. It was found out that the truck was imported into Kyrgyzstan using forged documents, practically without the vehicle itself. Later, it was repeatedly re-registered. Preliminary amount of lost customs payments to the state budget amounted to more than 1 million soms,» the state service said.

Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing. Measures are taken aimed at repayment of the damage caused to the state, and persons involved are identified.