Saudi Arabia bans foreigners from hajj again

Saudi Arabia has again banned the foreigners from hajj. Press release of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom says.

Muslim pilgrimages to the holy sites of Mecca and Medina have been canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus situation. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will allow only citizens of its own country to perform religious rituals.

About 60,000 citizens and residents of the country who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to perform the hajj.

«In light of the fact that the whole world is witnessing the ongoing development of the coronavirus pandemic and the emergence of its new mutations, it was decided to limit the scope of the hajj rituals in 1442 Hijri (started on August 20, 2020 and will last until August 9, 2021 according to the Gregorian calendar). The total number of pilgrims — nationals and residents of the country of any nationality — will be 60,000,» the statement says.

All pilgrims must be at the age from 18 to 65 and have no chronic diseases.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia did not allow pilgrims from other countries to participate in the Umrah, the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.