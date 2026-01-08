12:12
Kyrgyz Football Union expands cooperation with Saudi Arabia

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of football on January 6 in Jeddah. The KFU reported.

The document was signed by KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev and Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al Misehal.

The agreement is aimed at developing football in the Kyrgyz Republic, introducing international best practices, and enhancing the competitiveness of national teams. Friendly matches between the women’s and youth national teams of the two countries are planned for 2026–2027.

In addition, the parties agreed to cooperate in the exchange of sports information, improvement of football governance systems, development of refereeing, training and professional development of coaches, technical development, as well as the organization and holding of competitions.

It is worth noting that KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev is currently in Saudi Arabia on an official visit and is attending AFC U23 Asian Cup matches taking place in Jeddah.
