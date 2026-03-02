21:42
USD 87.45
EUR 102.50
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyz Ambassador to Saudi Arabia makes urgent statement

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Saudi Arabia Ulukbek Maripov reported that the diplomatic mission is working in an enhanced mode due to the deteriorating situation in the Middle East. He stated that, at the direction of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the safety of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the Kingdom is being constantly monitored.

In a statement published on social media, the diplomat emphasized that the Embassy is in direct contact with students, pilgrims, and Kyrgyzstanis temporarily residing in Saudi Arabia.

He stated that operations groups have been established through the muftiyat, the National Agency for Religious Affairs, and the Kyrgyz community to coordinate assistance to pilgrims and monitor their safety.

Ulukbek Maripov noted that:

  • Saudi Arabian airports continue to operate relatively smoothly;
  • Domestic aviation is operating without interruption;
  • Some international airlines have reduced number of flights, but Saudi Arabian flights are operated as scheduled;
  • Constant communication has also been established with citizens in neighboring Bahrain, where 35 people have contacted the diplomatic mission.

«We are monitoring the situation literally hour by hour. If the situation changes and risks arise, we will immediately inform our citizens and take the necessary measures. May the Almighty preserve peace and may there be no war anywhere,» the Ambassador stated.

For urgent contact with the Kyrgyz diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia (direct number): +966583769945.
link: https://24.kg/english/364229/
views: 192
Print
Related
Kyrgyz Ambassador Akylbek Kylychev presents credentials to President of Iran
Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia discuss 2nd phase of school construction project
Ermek Omuraliev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Italy
Ulan Dzhusupov relieved of his duties as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UK
KR's economy grows, people come: Pakistan's Ambassador on migration, partnership
Parliament approves agreement on school construction with Saudi Arabia
Aibek Artykbaev relieved of his post as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia
Ambassador Adylbek Tultemirov presents his credentials to President of Ethiopia
Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Qatar dismissed for ethics violation
Kyrgyz Football Union expands cooperation with Saudi Arabia
Popular
EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists
Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed
2 March, Monday
20:01
Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance agreement Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance...
19:55
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
19:46
Kyrgyzstan records 7,700 cases of ARVI and influenza for a week
19:38
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
19:32
Kyrgyz Ambassador to Saudi Arabia makes urgent statement