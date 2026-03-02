Kyrgyz Ambassador to Saudi Arabia makes urgent statement

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Saudi Arabia Ulukbek Maripov reported that the diplomatic mission is working in an enhanced mode due to the deteriorating situation in the Middle East. He stated that, at the direction of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the safety of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the Kingdom is being constantly monitored.

In a statement published on social media, the diplomat emphasized that the Embassy is in direct contact with students, pilgrims, and Kyrgyzstanis temporarily residing in Saudi Arabia.

He stated that operations groups have been established through the muftiyat, the National Agency for Religious Affairs, and the Kyrgyz community to coordinate assistance to pilgrims and monitor their safety.

Ulukbek Maripov noted that:

Saudi Arabian airports continue to operate relatively smoothly;

Domestic aviation is operating without interruption;

Some international airlines have reduced number of flights, but Saudi Arabian flights are operated as scheduled;

Constant communication has also been established with citizens in neighboring Bahrain, where 35 people have contacted the diplomatic mission.

«We are monitoring the situation literally hour by hour. If the situation changes and risks arise, we will immediately inform our citizens and take the necessary measures. May the Almighty preserve peace and may there be no war anywhere,» the Ambassador stated.

For urgent contact with the Kyrgyz diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia (direct number): +966583769945.