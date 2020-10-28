12:20
Saudi Arabia bans Kyrgyzstanis from performing Umrah

Saudi Arabia did not include Kyrgyzstan in the list of countries whose citizens are allowed to perform the Umrah. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

From November 1, citizens of 108 countries of the world can visit Mecca city. The list includes Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Belarus.

«Kyrgyzstan is in the «yellow» category, among 20 countries that cannot yet visit Saudi Arabia. Other 56 countries of the world fell into the «red» category of countries, whose citizens are completely prohibited from entering the country. These are Russia, Ukraine, Great Britain, the United States,» the muftiyat notes.

Saudi Arabia resumed tourist trips for performing Umrah and announced opening of the main attraction of Mecca — the Al-Masjid al-Ḥarām mosque in three stages from September 23. Foreign citizens are allowed to enter the country only from November 1.
