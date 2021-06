Ulan Alymkanov became the director of Alai Football Club and the Osh stadium named after Suyumbayev. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The order was signed by the mayor of Osh city Taalaibek Sarybashov.

Ulan Alymkanov was appointed to the post taking into account the good organizational work in the field of sports. The mayor instructed him to create all conditions for the development of Alai FC and pay special attention to each football player.