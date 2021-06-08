Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan presents independent ranking of universities

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan presented an independent ranking of higher education institutions. Press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating (IAAR) annually conducts research and publishes a ranking of higher education institutions. The agency takes into account the main areas of activity of educational institutions: the quality of education, the level of scientific research, potential of teachers, demand and competitiveness of graduates in the labor market.

«The independent ranking of universities 2021 ranked 259 educational programs, which is 17 percent more compared to last year. The five leaders in terms of the number of ranked educational programs are the Osh State University, the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University, the Kyrgyz State Technical University, the Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture and the Bishkek State University,» the ministry said.

Higher education institutions are represented in the IAAR ranking in 44 areas of undergraduate and graduate programs, which is 20 percent more than last year. «The leading universities in terms of the number of points scored are the Osh State University, the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, the Ala-Too International University, the Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture, the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University, the Jalal-Abad State University, the Kyrgyz State University and the Bishkek State University,» the ministry said.

The ministry added that the analysis of the results of the ranking of educational programs shows an increase in the influx of gifted students into the country’s higher education institutions. «There is an increase in the number of holders of Gold Certificates at the Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture, the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, the Osh and Jalal-Abad State Universities,» the ministry added.

The ranking also showed that the publication activity of the teaching staff of universities has significantly increased. In addition, there is a growth in the internationalization of education and academic mobility.

The results of the independent ranking of higher education institutions can be found on the website.