17:28
USD 84.63
EUR 102.93
RUB 1.16
English

Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan presents independent ranking of universities

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan presented an independent ranking of higher education institutions. Press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating (IAAR) annually conducts research and publishes a ranking of higher education institutions. The agency takes into account the main areas of activity of educational institutions: the quality of education, the level of scientific research, potential of teachers, demand and competitiveness of graduates in the labor market.

«The independent ranking of universities 2021 ranked 259 educational programs, which is 17 percent more compared to last year. The five leaders in terms of the number of ranked educational programs are the Osh State University, the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University, the Kyrgyz State Technical University, the Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture and the Bishkek State University,» the ministry said.

Higher education institutions are represented in the IAAR ranking in 44 areas of undergraduate and graduate programs, which is 20 percent more than last year. «The leading universities in terms of the number of points scored are the Osh State University, the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, the Ala-Too International University, the Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture, the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University, the Jalal-Abad State University, the Kyrgyz State University and the Bishkek State University,» the ministry said.

The ministry added that the analysis of the results of the ranking of educational programs shows an increase in the influx of gifted students into the country’s higher education institutions. «There is an increase in the number of holders of Gold Certificates at the Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture, the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, the Osh and Jalal-Abad State Universities,» the ministry added.

The ranking also showed that the publication activity of the teaching staff of universities has significantly increased. In addition, there is a growth in the internationalization of education and academic mobility.

The results of the independent ranking of higher education institutions can be found on the website.
link: https://24.kg/english/196884/
views: 89
Print
Related
Universities of Kyrgyzstan to be divided into two types
University 4.0: Universities of Kyrgyzstan to become centers of innovation
First round of admission to universities to begin on July 12 in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan asks to increase number of places in Russian universities
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021
Osh State University to be named after Kanybek Isakov
COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students
Education Ministry: Сost of education at universities will not be reduced
Sadyr Japarov included in Top 10 Politicians-Winners
Higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan to open after New Year holidays
Popular
Air Defense Forces helicopter crashes in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Air Defense Forces helicopter crashes in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India
Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved
8 June, Tuesday
16:55
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan presents independent ranking of universities Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan presents independen...
16:41
Friday prayers allowed in mosques of Kyrgyzstan from June 11
16:27
Universities of Kyrgyzstan to be divided into two types
16:19
Kazakhstan comments on military assistance to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
15:59
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 173 million people globally