English

Higher education institutions of Russia presented to Kyrgyzstanis

Higher education institutions of Russia were presented to Kyrgyzstanis, anyone interested can enroll in them. Telegram channel of the Russian House reported.

Russian universities are taking part in the international exhibition of Eurasian education. The large-scale event brings together leading universities including MGIMO, the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and others, as well as universities in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The exhibition was opened in Osh and will then be held in Kyzyl-Kiya, Uzgen and Jalal-Abad. Schoolchildren, students, their parents and teachers from Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad regions can personally ask questions to university representatives and get advice on career guidance.
