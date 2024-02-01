Kyrgyzstan moves up from 68th to 22nd place in world PPP ranking

According to an independent assessment of Economist Intelligence Unit, Kyrgyzstan has moved up in the world ranking of public-private partnerships (PPP) from 68th to 22nd place. Talant Imanov, head of the National Investment Agency, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the republic has changed its status from «emerging» to «developed PPP environment».

The head of the agency also noted that to date the project portfolio of the Public-Private Partnership Center is 68 PPP projects with an investment amount of more than 100 billion soms.

From 2021 to 2023 the project portfolio was increased from 32 to 68 PPP projects. At the beginning of 2024, the number of signed agreements was 27 with an investment amount of more than 31 billion soms ($350 million).

«As part of the activities for 2023, six agreements on PPP projects involving private investment worth more than 2.1 billion soms ($24 million) have been signed,» Talant Imanov told.