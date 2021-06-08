14:21
New mayor elected in Jalal-Abad city

City Council of Jalal-Abad city elected a mayor. Uncontested candidate Ernisbek Ormokov became the new mayor of the city.

He was nominated by Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan faction. According to the voting results, 29 out of 31 deputies voted for Ormokov.

Ernisbek Ormokov also nominated himself on November 17, 2020, but then refused to participate, the elections were declared invalid.

Ernisbek Ormokov was on the list of the party of the President Sadyr Japarov Mekenchil in the parliamentary elections in October last year.
link: https://24.kg/english/196834/
views: 118
