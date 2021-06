The national football team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the team of Mongolia.

The Kyrgyzstanis conceded their only goal at the end of the first half.

Final matches of the qualifying round of Group F with participation of the national team of Kyrgyzstan started today. The team of Alexander Krestinin are to play with Myanmar on June 11 and Japan — on June 15.

The national team of Mongolia took the 192nd place in the May FIFA ranking, Kyrgyzstan — the 99th.