Amendments to Codes lead to criminalization of economic crimes

«Instead of the promised decriminalization, there is, on the contrary, a tendency towards the criminalization of economic crimes,» Safarbek kyzy Aisanat, a lawyer at the Office of the Business Ombudsman, said at a roundtable today.

According to her, most of the recommendations spelled out in the presidential decrees on the protection of business have not been taken into account. In addition, there are norms according to which the punishment for economic crimes is toughened.

«We do not understand why imprisonment for up to 5 years is provided for some crimes with an amount of payment evasion of 100,000 soms, but there is not any for some crimes with an amount of evasion of 5 million soms. There are negative changes in the new Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, which will directly affect the work of the business,» Safarbek kyzy Aisanat concluded.
