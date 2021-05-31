Kumtor case: Igor Chudinov summoned for interrogation

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Igor Chudinov was summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The former Prime Minister is being interrogated within a criminal case on Kumtor.

Igor Chudinov was the head of the Cabinet of Ministers from 2007 to 2009.

It is known that ex-deputy of Parliament Iskhak Pirmatov is also interrogated in the building of the State Committee for National Security.

Ex-Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov and ex-Speaker of the Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov were detained within the Kumtor case. Earlier, ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was interrogated within the case. It turned out later that the State Committee for National Security also interrogated former MPs Tursuntai Salimov and Sergei Ibragimov.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.