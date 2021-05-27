Kumtor’s case: Temir Sariev summoned for interrogation

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev was again summoned for interrogation within a criminal case on Kumtor. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the interrogation takes place with participation of representatives of interdepartmental investigation group in the building of the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Bishkek garrison.

The former head of the Government has already been interrogated yesterday.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.