Kumtor case: Asylbek Jeenbekov summoned for interrogation

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Asylbek Jeenbekov was summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The ex-speaker of the Parliament is a witness in a criminal case concerning Kumtor company. It is known that Asylbek Jeenbekov will be interrogated on one of the company’s agreements with Centerra Gold.

Earlier, ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was interrogated within Kumtor case. It turned out later that the State Committee for National Security also interrogated former MPs Tursuntai Salimov and Sergei Ibragimov. The former Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov was also summoned for interrogation.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.
