Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov was summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Omurbek Babanov is a witness in a criminal case concerning Kumtor company. According to preliminary data, the interrogation concerns one of the agreements concluded with Centerra Gold.

Omurbek Babanov served as the First Deputy Prime Minister in 2009.

Earlier, ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was interrogated within Kumtor case. It turned out later that the State Committee for National Security also interrogated former MPs Tursuntai Salimov and Sergei Ibragimov.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.