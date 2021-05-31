19:39
Kumtor case: Deputy Torobai Zulpukarov also summoned for interrogation

MP Torobai Zulpukarov was summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan on Kumtor case. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

He is in the building of the State Committee for National Security now. The interrogation concerns one of the agreements with Centerra Gold.

Torobai Zulpukarov was a deputy of the Parliament from SDPK party in 2013.

Earlier, ex-Prime Minister Temir Sariev was interrogated within Kumtor case. It turned out later that the State Committee for National Security also interrogated former MPs Tursuntai Salimov and Sergei Ibragimov. The former Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov was also summoned for interrogation. Ex-speaker of the Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov will also be interrogated by the SCNS today.

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

Tengiz Bolturuk was appointed an external manager at the company.
