Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov took the third place at the Mare Nostrum International Tournament. The Swimming Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

He won the medal in the 100-meter breaststroke, covering the distance for 1 minute 1.96 seconds.

It was the qualification tournament for the Tokyo Olympics.

Denis Petrashov has already secured a berth at the Olympics.

Mare Nostrum is a series of qualification tournaments: on May 29-30 — in Monte-Carlo (Monaco), on June 1-2 — in Cannes (France) and on June 5-6 — in Barcelona (Spain).