Kyrgyz boxers have won four bronze medals at the Asian Championship, which is being held in Dubai (UAE). The semifinal bouts ended the day before.

Azat Usenaliev (up to 52 kilograms) lost to Shakhobiddin Zoirov (Uzbekistan), Akylbek Esenbek uulu (up to 56 kg) — Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (Mongolia), Erkin Adylbek uulu (up to 81 kg) — Meisam Geshlagi (Iran), Rustam Yrysbek uulu (up to 91 kg) — to Vasily Levita (Kazakhstan).

All boxers who lose the 1/2 finals get a bronze medal.