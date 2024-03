Boxer from Kyrgyzstan Bekzat Ergeshov won a silver medal at the Oil Countries World Cup, which was held in Nizhnevartovsk (Russia). Kyrgyzstanboxing reported on Instagram.

In the weight category up to 51 kilograms, the Kyrgyzstani lost to the athlete from Russia Artur Nagapetyan in the final.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstanis Rysbek Bektenov (up to 60 kg), Sultan Asankul uulu (up to 75 kg) and Oomatbek Elchoro uulu (up to 92 kg) won bronze medals.