Three boxers from Kyrgyzstan win bronze at Oil Countries World Cup

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan took the third place at the 20th Oil Countries World Cup in memory of Hero of Socialist Labor Farman Salmanov in Nizhnevartovsk (Russia). Kyrgyzstanboxing reported on Instagram.

Rysbek Bektenov won two victories in the weight category up to 60 kilograms and reached the semifinals, where he lost to Russian athlete Nikita Kosman by unanimous decision of the judges.

In the weight category up to 75 kilograms Sultan Asankul uulu won in the quarterfinals, but in the semifinals he lost to Russian athlete Ilyas Dodorzhanov.

In the semifinals of the 92-kilogram weight category, Russia’s boxer Pavel Malakhovsky defeated Kyrgyzstani Oomatbek Elchoro uulu.

Bekzat Ergeshov reached the final in the weight category up to 51 kilograms.
