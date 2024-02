Boxam Boxing Tournament ended in Spain. The Boxing Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported on social media.

Munarbek Seyitbek uulu defeated athletes from Switzerland, India and Scotland in the 60-kilogram weight category. In the final he also defeated an athlete from Mali.

Omurbek Bekzhigit uulu defeated rivals from Poland and India in the weight category up to 86 kilograms. In the final he lost to an athlete from England.

Earlier, Sagyn Satybaldy uulu won a bronze medal in the weight category up to 80 kilograms.