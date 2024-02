Sagyn Satybaldy uulu won a bronze medal at Boxam Boxing Tournament in Spain. The Boxing Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported on social media.

In the weight category up to 80 kilograms, the Kyrgyzstani defeated athletes from Poland and Belgium. But in the 1/2 finals he lost to a boxer from Uzbekistan Zhasurbek Yuldoshev.

Two more Kyrgyzstanis — Munarbek Seyitbek uulu and Omurbek Bekzhigit uulu reached the finals the day before.