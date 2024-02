The tournament among athletes born in 2006-2007 was held in Komsomolsk-on-Amur (Russia). Kyrgyzstanboxing reported on Instagram.

Amantur Dzhumaev (up to 54 kilograms) won a bronze medal.

Zafarbek Kamilov (up to 51 kg) and Myrzakir Koshaliev (over 92 kg) won gold medals.

The strongest boxers aged 17 and 18 from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Belarus took part in the tournament. In total, more than 120 athletes competed for medals in 13 weight categories.