Sanzhar Seidakmatov took the third place at the International Boxing Tournament the Great Silk Road in Azerbaijan. Kyrgyzstanboxing reported on Instagram.

In the weight category up to 57 kilograms, he started at the 1/4 final stage, where he knocked out an athlete from Tajikistan.

In the semi-finals, the Kyrgyzstani lost to a boxer from Uzbekistan and took the third place.

Athletes from 11 countries participate in the tournament.