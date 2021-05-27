14:59
80 trucks stand in line at Ak-Tilek checkpoint in Kyrgyzstan

As of 10.30, 80 vehicles were standing in line for border control at Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. The Public Relations and Media Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The accumulation of vehicles is cyclical and is associated with an increase in freight traffic, intensification of economic activity. Perishable goods are sent from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan and further to the countries of the CIS and Europe: vegetables, fruits.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic stresses that there are no restrictions on the Kyrgyz side for citizens of Kazakhstan and other 33 states with a stable epidemiological situation, as well as for freight carriers when passing border control.

No crowds of people and vehicles were registered at other checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border is stable.
