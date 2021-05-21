Sadyr Japarov: Integration into EAEU is priority area for Kyrgyzstan

«Integration within the EAEU has always been a priority for Kyrgyzstan,» the President of the republic Sadyr Japarov said today at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The head of state assured that the republic intends to continue active and fruitful work within the framework of the Union, based on ensuring mutually beneficial cooperation, the principles of market economy and taking into account the national interests of the parties. At the same time, he noted that the year of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the EAEU began fruitfully. In a short period of time, the governments not only adopted a plan for implementation of the strategic directions of Eurasian integration until 2025, but also began to implement it.

Sadyr Japarov also dwelled on the main directions of the Union’s work. He stressed that in the future, creation of infrastructure of the commodity distribution trading system would not only reduce transport costs, but also help unite the continent. The global challenges that the EAEU countries had to face last year and in early 2021 revealed the need to step up joint efforts aimed at overcoming the post-crisis consequences. The result should be the provision of stable rates of development of the Union through introduction of new mechanisms of trade and economic interaction, contributing to a prompt response and adaptation to any changes in the external environment.

«In this direction, the Treaty on Union provides for development and implementation of joint actions to achieve balanced development of the economies of our countries. We need to identify new competitive advantages of each EAEU state and the feasibility of using them in increasing the integration potential of the Union. After all, the current difficult time shows the need to change the main focus of the Union on the development of promising areas of cooperation and effective use of available resources,» the President of Kyrgyzstan said.

Sadyr Japarov is sure that this step brings expansion of opportunities for the joint use of the scientific, technological and production potential of the Union on the basis of combining efforts to develop and introduce new technologies, import substitution, and develop and implement joint development programs.

«I would especially like to note that an indicator of development of integration, in addition to the free movement of goods, is the implementation of joint large-scale infrastructure projects. It is necessary to step up work on introducing a mechanism for implementation of significant projects that can become symbols of Eurasian integration,» he concluded.