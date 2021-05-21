18:18
USD 83.97
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.14
English

MFA takes domestic violence case of Kyrgyzstani in Saudi Arabia under control

Appeal of a Kyrgyz woman about violence by her husband in Saudi Arabia is under the control of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in this country. The Foreign Affairs Ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

A video was posted on social media where some Asel Duvanaeva, who lives in Saudi Arabia, asks for help, complaining of domestic violence.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Saudi Arabia is working with local authorities to resolve the situation.

«The issue is under the control of the diplomatic mission. We will provide detailed information later,» the Foreign Ministry noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/194835/
views: 132
Print
Related
Domestic violence: Social cause videos released in Kyrgyzstan
249 domestic violence cases registered in Bishkek for three months
1,957 domestic violence cases registered in Bishkek since beginning of 2021
Domestic violence: Acquittal of foreigner appealed
Saudi Arabia to hand over medical equipment for $ 500,000 to Kyrgyzstan
PM Ulukbek Maripov meets with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia
Court could acquit foreigner abusing wife for ten years in Bishkek
Public Council of Interior Ministry raises family violence, suicides issue
Domestic violence should not be private matter: PM addresses police
First municipal crisis center for women to open in Bishkek
Popular
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Friday
18:03
Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office annou...
17:56
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to discuss border problems
17:44
Nazarbayev: There are forces that do not want cooperation in EAEU region
17:31
Sadyr Japarov: Integration into EAEU is priority area for Kyrgyzstan
17:17
Criminal case on beating medical student from Pakistan dropped