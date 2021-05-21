MFA takes domestic violence case of Kyrgyzstani in Saudi Arabia under control

Appeal of a Kyrgyz woman about violence by her husband in Saudi Arabia is under the control of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in this country. The Foreign Affairs Ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

A video was posted on social media where some Asel Duvanaeva, who lives in Saudi Arabia, asks for help, complaining of domestic violence.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Saudi Arabia is working with local authorities to resolve the situation.

«The issue is under the control of the diplomatic mission. We will provide detailed information later,» the Foreign Ministry noted.