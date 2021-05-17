17:20
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries

Sadyr Japarov received credentials from Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of six countries. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Ambassadors of Pakistan — Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, Uzbekistan — Khurshid Mirzakhidov, Hungary — Sandor Dorogi, Afghanistan — Bismillah Waziri, Turkey — Ahmet Sadik Dogan, Kazakhstan — Rapil Zhoshybaev presented their credentials.

The President received each of them, discussed topical areas of bilateral cooperation, priorities for interaction in the near future, measures to further deepen relations between the countries.

An exchange of views took place on the prospects for cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

President Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the rich international experience of the diplomatic representatives would serve to stimulate bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the countries, intensify interaction on all issues of mutual interest.

Sadyr Japarov expressed his readiness to render all possible assistance to the ambassadors of foreign states and to support their efforts in the responsible diplomatic post.
