Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to expel ambassadors of 10 countries from Turkey

The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan changed his mind about expelling 10 ambassadors after their new statement. Foreign media report.

Earlier, the heads of the diplomatic missions of Germany, Sweden, the USA, France, Finland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand called on the Turkish authorities to release the entrepreneur, the founder of the cultural foundation Anadolu Kültür AŞ Osman Kavala, who is accused of participating in the state coup in 2016.

In response, Erdogan ordered to declare them persona non grata.

Ambassadors of 10 countries to Turkey made a new statement and announced their adherence to the article of the Vienna Convention, which obliges them not to interfere in the internal affairs of the state. After that, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considered that the diplomats thus took a step back and will be more careful in their statements.