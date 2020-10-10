10:31
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan abroad appeal to leaders of political parties

The Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan abroad appealed to the leaders of the political parties.

The heads of diplomatic missions note that the issue of the country’s future is on the agenda today.

«The entire world community is following the developments in our state. Therefore, we propose to end the inter-party squabbles and move on to concrete steps to stabilize the situation in the country. We also consider it necessary to ensure the full-fledged activity of our foreign policy department, its management and the diplomatic corps,» the message says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic is the body that communicates with the rest of the world, and the distributor of official information for the international community.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan abroad

A clash between supporters of Omurbek Babanov, Almazbek Atambayev and supporters of Sadyr Japarov occurred yesterday on Ala-Too square. As a result, five people were injured.

A state of emergency is imposed in the capital from October 10 by the decree of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
link: https://24.kg/english/168615/
views: 108
Print
Related
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to several countries appointed
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Ambassadors of several countries
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from ambassadors of 5 countries
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan, Belgium and Japan appointed
Deputies approve Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan, Belgium, Japan
President signs decree appointing Ambassadors to USA, Russia, China, South Koreа
President receives credentials from ambassadors
Kyrgyzstan to suppress attempts of outside interference in country's affairs
Who headed US Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and what retained in memory
Almazbek Atambayev intends to visit India annually after resignation
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
10 October, Saturday
10:30
Ombudsman urges politicians to find strength to cope with personal grievances Ombudsman urges politicians to find strength to cope wi...
10:07
Center of Bishkek on October 10. Photoreport
10:03
MPs to elect Speaker and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan today
09:40
Omurbek Babanov not going to leave Kyrgyzstan
09:34
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan abroad appeal to leaders of political parties
9 October, Friday
22:09
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
21:51
People’s guards, law enforcement officers to patrol Bishkek
21:42
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes another statement
21:25
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to meet at state residence