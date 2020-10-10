Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan abroad appeal to leaders of political parties

The Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan abroad appealed to the leaders of the political parties.

The heads of diplomatic missions note that the issue of the country’s future is on the agenda today.

«The entire world community is following the developments in our state. Therefore, we propose to end the inter-party squabbles and move on to concrete steps to stabilize the situation in the country. We also consider it necessary to ensure the full-fledged activity of our foreign policy department, its management and the diplomatic corps,» the message says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic is the body that communicates with the rest of the world, and the distributor of official information for the international community. Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan abroad

A clash between supporters of Omurbek Babanov, Almazbek Atambayev and supporters of Sadyr Japarov occurred yesterday on Ala-Too square. As a result, five people were injured.

A state of emergency is imposed in the capital from October 10 by the decree of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.