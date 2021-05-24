16:51
USD 83.78
EUR 102.41
RUB 1.14
English

MPs approve candidates for Ambassadors to Austria and Iran

Members of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense and security of Kyrgyzstan approved the candidacies of Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Austria and Iran.

Tolendy Makeev is applying for the post of Ambassador to Austria. In 2005-2010, he was a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, in 2010-2012 — Ambassador to Germany, Sweden and Denmark. Since 2019, he has been the director of the second political department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Turdakun Sydykov has been nominated for the post of Ambassador to Iran. According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, he has been working for the diplomatic service since 1993. He has held various positions at the ministry, embassies in Iran, Great Britain and Northern Ireland. In 2019, he was appointed an Ambassador-at-Large — Adviser to the Minister.

The deputies heard information about the candidates and approved their candidacies.

A number of Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to foreign states — Italy, Kuwait, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan were appointed by a decree of the President Sadyr Japarov on May 22.
link: https://24.kg/english/195005/
views: 81
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan abroad appeal to leaders of political parties
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to several countries appointed
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Ambassadors of several countries
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from ambassadors of 5 countries
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan, Belgium and Japan appointed
Deputies approve Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan, Belgium, Japan
President signs decree appointing Ambassadors to USA, Russia, China, South Koreа
President receives credentials from ambassadors
Kyrgyzstan to suppress attempts of outside interference in country's affairs
Popular
Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk
Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case Corruption at Kumtor: Prosecutor General's Office announces details of case
Kyrgyzstan to be able to sell gold, Akylbek Japarov believes Kyrgyzstan to be able to sell gold, Akylbek Japarov believes
24 May, Monday
16:24
MPs approve candidates for Ambassadors to Austria and Iran MPs approve candidates for Ambassadors to Austria and I...
15:46
Free HIV testing to be conducted in Osh city for 7 days
15:19
Repeat elections in 3 cities: New voters list to be made
14:29
Body of 21-year-old guy found in trunk in Nookat district
14:08
Another rally against management of trade unions held in Bishkek