MPs approve candidates for Ambassadors to Austria and Iran

Members of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense and security of Kyrgyzstan approved the candidacies of Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Austria and Iran.

Tolendy Makeev is applying for the post of Ambassador to Austria. In 2005-2010, he was a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, in 2010-2012 — Ambassador to Germany, Sweden and Denmark. Since 2019, he has been the director of the second political department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Turdakun Sydykov has been nominated for the post of Ambassador to Iran. According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, he has been working for the diplomatic service since 1993. He has held various positions at the ministry, embassies in Iran, Great Britain and Northern Ireland. In 2019, he was appointed an Ambassador-at-Large — Adviser to the Minister.

The deputies heard information about the candidates and approved their candidacies.

A number of Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to foreign states — Italy, Kuwait, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan were appointed by a decree of the President Sadyr Japarov on May 22.