19:10
USD 84.65
EUR 101.01
RUB 1.16
English

President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of 11 countries

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received credentials from the Ambassadors of the Republic of Korea, Cyprus, Croatia, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Lithuania, Finland and France. Presidential press service reports.

The head of state congratulated them on the start of the diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan and expressed confidence that their professional experience would contribute to the development of relations between the countries.

Sadyr Japarov noted the interest of Kyrgyzstan in further intensification of political dialogue and bilateral economic cooperation with these states.

He is ready to support the ambassadors’ initiatives aimed at deepening and expanding bilateral relations, and called for effective interaction, including in the field of investment cooperation, and intensification of dialogue between business circles.

The President proposed to consider the possibility of creation of joint ventures, according to him, the country is open for investment and is ready to discuss projects that will bring mutual benefit.

The diplomats noted that special attention in their work will be paid to fulfillment of the tasks assigned to them for the benefit of the peoples of the states.
link: https://24.kg/english/198826/
views: 82
Print
Related
Foreign Minister meets with Ambassadors of Bangladesh, Korea, Croatia and Cyprus
MPs approve candidates for Ambassadors to Austria and Iran
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan abroad appeal to leaders of political parties
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to several countries appointed
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Ambassadors of several countries
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from ambassadors of 5 countries
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan, Belgium and Japan appointed
Deputies approve Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan, Belgium, Japan
President signs decree appointing Ambassadors to USA, Russia, China, South Koreа
Popular
Manas airport steps up security measures Manas airport steps up security measures
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget
Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek
24 June, Thursday
19:09
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgy...
19:01
Supreme Court overturns conviction of Kamchybek Tashiev's brother
18:46
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of 11 countries
17:10
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz becomes Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to France
17:02
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor