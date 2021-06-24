President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of 11 countries

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received credentials from the Ambassadors of the Republic of Korea, Cyprus, Croatia, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Lithuania, Finland and France. Presidential press service reports.

The head of state congratulated them on the start of the diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan and expressed confidence that their professional experience would contribute to the development of relations between the countries.

Sadyr Japarov noted the interest of Kyrgyzstan in further intensification of political dialogue and bilateral economic cooperation with these states.

He is ready to support the ambassadors’ initiatives aimed at deepening and expanding bilateral relations, and called for effective interaction, including in the field of investment cooperation, and intensification of dialogue between business circles.

The President proposed to consider the possibility of creation of joint ventures, according to him, the country is open for investment and is ready to discuss projects that will bring mutual benefit.

The diplomats noted that special attention in their work will be paid to fulfillment of the tasks assigned to them for the benefit of the peoples of the states.