Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to several countries appointed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decrees on appointment of Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the USA Bolot Otunbayev became an Ambassador to Canada concurrently. He was appointed an Ambassador to the United States of America in early 2019. He previously headed the diplomatic mission of the republic in Russia.

By another decree of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Kuwait Samargul Adamkulova was appointed an Ambassador to Bahrain and Jordan, concurrently with residence in Kuwait city.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree, according to which the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the OSCE and other international organizations Bakyt Dzhusupov was appointed a diplomatic representative to Slovakia and the Czech Republic, concurrently with residence in Vienna.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the Russian Federation Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov was appointed an Ambassador to Armenia in conjunction with his residence in Moscow.
