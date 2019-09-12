Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Ambassadors of several countries

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov accepted credentials of the Ambassadors of Great Britain Charles Garrett, Kazakhstan Kairat Nurpeisov, Malaysia Hendy Assan, Armenia Gagik Galachyan and Indonesia Sunaryo Kartadinata. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The head of state congratulated the Ambassadors on the start of their diplomatic mission, wished them success in their activities and expressed confidence that they would make a significant contribution to strengthening relations between the countries.

Discussing the issues of bilateral and multilateral interaction in conversation with each of them, the President expressed readiness and interest in deepening cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, political spheres, as well as in the development of parliamentary democracy, tourism and investment cooperation.

British Ambassador Charles Garrett welcomed the head of state in the Kyrgyz language and noted that learning the state language of the host country was a sign of respect for the state.