Foreign Minister meets with Ambassadors of Bangladesh, Korea, Croatia and Cyprus

Ambassadors of four states presented copies of their credentials to the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Jahangir Alam presented copies of his credentials. The meeting participants discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev asked to support the candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025 and to non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028. In addition, the parties agreed to organize the first bilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and Bangladesh on the sidelines of the international conference «Central Asia and South Asia: Regional Relationship», which is scheduled for July 15-16, 2021 in Tashkent.

Ruslan Kazakbaev received copies of credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to the Kyrgyz Republic Lee Won-jae.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations and issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

The Ambassador of Korea raised the issue of the unpaid debt of the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn to the Korean Medison company for the supply of medical equipment, which has not been resolved for a long time.

In addition, he asked to expedite consideration of the intergovernmental and loan agreement on the project «Functional improvement of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital» and ratification of agreements on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases, on the extradition of criminals and the transfer of convicted persons between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Korea.

In turn, Ruslan Kazakbaev said that he would take the consideration of these issues under his personal control.

Ruslan Kazakbaev received the new Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to the Kyrgyz Republic, Refik Sabanovic, on the occasion of the presentation of copies of his credentials. During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of topical issues of the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between the countries, and also exchanged views on the planned events. In particular, the parties confirmed the timing of the first political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Croatia at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers.

The Kyrgyz side requested assistance in providing the Kyrgyz Republic with vaccines against coronavirus infection.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cyprus to the Kyrgyz Republic (with residence in Moscow) Andreas Zenonos.

The main purpose of the meeting was the presentation of copies of credentials by the Ambassador of Cyprus, discussion of topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations — UN, OSCE, EU.

The parties discussed Kyrgyz-Cypriot cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including agriculture, health care, education and science, physical culture and sports, tourism, environmental protection.

The Ambassador of Cyprus assured that he is ready to make maximum efforts to intensify Kyrgyz-Cypriot relations and transfer bilateral cooperation into practical plane.