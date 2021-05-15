10:19
Smuggling of goods for 800,000 soms prevented in Batken region

Smuggling of goods for 800,000 soms was prevented in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

According to it, customs officers stopped a Mercedes-Benz Actros truck in Burgondu village, Kadamdzhai district. Tile made in Uzbekistan was found inside the vehicle. The total weight of the goods reached 24,883 kilograms. The fact was registered.
