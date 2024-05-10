11:38
Uzbek runner disqualified, Asian Championship silver medal goes to Kyrgyzstani

The Asian Athletics Association awarded cash prizes to Kyrgyz female athletes who won medals at the Asian Half Marathon Championships in November 2023 in the UAE. The Athletics Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported on social media.

Runner from Uzbekistan Sitora Khamidova, who took second place, was disqualified for five years for the use of banned substances.

Thus, Sardana Trofimova, who finished third in the UAE, won silver, while another Kyrgyz woman, Gulshanoi Satarova, who finished fourth, won bronze.

In the final protocol, the team of Kyrgyzstan took first place and was awarded $20,000.

Sardana Trofimova received $5,000 for second place in the individual championship, Gulshanoi Satarova received $3,000 for bronze, and Maria Korobitskaya received $1,000 for the fifth place.
